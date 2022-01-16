Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Analysts expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.89) and the highest is ($0.38). Scorpio Tankers reported earnings of ($1.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year earnings of ($4.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.51) to ($3.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $118.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.86 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS.

STNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STNG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 239.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 110,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 77,596 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 123.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 101,113 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 55,879 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,694,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,418,000 after purchasing an additional 102,489 shares during the last quarter. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STNG traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.01. 557,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,133. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average is $16.01. The stock has a market cap of $759.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $24.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -8.21%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

