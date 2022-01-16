Short Interest in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Grows By 144.7%

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,730,000 shares, a growth of 144.7% from the December 15th total of 2,750,000 shares. Currently, 17.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 713,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Shares of NYSE BRBR traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.92. The company had a trading volume of 634,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,916. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.03. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 54.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BRBR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist lowered BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

