Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 63.7% from the December 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other news, EVP James E. Craige acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $52,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 11,713 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 72.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 140,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 59,087 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 136,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 12.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 84,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 5.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.33. 179,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,570. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.37%.

About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

