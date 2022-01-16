Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) Short Interest Update

Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 62.2% from the December 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the third quarter worth $98,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter valued at $451,000. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 309.4% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 281,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 213,093 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,216,000. 47.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Proptech Acquisitions alerts:

CPTK stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,936. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76. Crown Proptech Acquisitions has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Crown PropTech Acquisitions focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Proptech Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Proptech Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.