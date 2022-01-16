$121.15 Million in Sales Expected for Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) to announce sales of $121.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $110.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.30 million. Magnachip Semiconductor posted sales of $142.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $485.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $473.90 million to $496.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $506.55 million, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $513.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Magnachip Semiconductor.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.55 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.38%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 535.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 93,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 78,532 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 9.8% in the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 16,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 252.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 58,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,120,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,896,000 after acquiring an additional 148,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MX traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $19.95. The stock had a trading volume of 991,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,131. Magnachip Semiconductor has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $26.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.26. The stock has a market cap of $927.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magnachip Semiconductor (MX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.