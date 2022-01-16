$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) to announce $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for AZEK’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. AZEK reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AZEK will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AZEK.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. AZEK had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZEK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AZEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of AZEK stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.57. 1,913,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,780. AZEK has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $51.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other news, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $904,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $1,657,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $3,686,930 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AZEK by 27.4% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in AZEK by 23.2% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in AZEK by 5.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

