Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.60.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UBX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,378,000. Institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBX stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.48. 514,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.05. Unity Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $9.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

