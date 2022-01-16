$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. NeoPhotonics posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 14.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. NeoPhotonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NPTN shares. Northland Securities downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

In related news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 48,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $730,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 129,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $1,944,085.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 376,078 shares of company stock valued at $5,667,477. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 371.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 882.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 11.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 107,218.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 11,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.11. 988,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,991. NeoPhotonics has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $802.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.52.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

