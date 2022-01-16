Brokerages Anticipate The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ONE Group Hospitality’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.18. ONE Group Hospitality posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 950%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ONE Group Hospitality.

Get ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $71.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.70 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 8.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

STKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONE Group Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

Shares of STKS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,953. The company has a market cap of $407.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.80. ONE Group Hospitality has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $16.44.

In related news, Director Eugene M. Bullis bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugene M. Bullis bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 408.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 155,972 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 882.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,927,000 after acquiring an additional 890,656 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 224,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ONE Group Hospitality (STKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.