Brokerages Anticipate The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2022

Wall Street analysts predict that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ONE Group Hospitality’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.18. ONE Group Hospitality posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 950%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ONE Group Hospitality.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $71.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.70 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 8.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

STKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONE Group Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

Shares of STKS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,953. The company has a market cap of $407.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.80. ONE Group Hospitality has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $16.44.

In related news, Director Eugene M. Bullis bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugene M. Bullis bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 408.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 155,972 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 882.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,927,000 after acquiring an additional 890,656 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 224,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ONE Group Hospitality (STKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS)

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.