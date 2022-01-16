Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Short Interest Up 126.7% in December

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 126.7% from the December 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE ARDC traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $16.06. 71,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,858. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.14.

Get Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 5.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 540,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after buying an additional 25,857 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 21.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 569,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after buying an additional 101,656 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 8.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,274,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,636,000 after buying an additional 102,847 shares during the last quarter.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.