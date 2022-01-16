Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Short Interest Up 126.7% in December

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 126.7% from the December 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE ARDC traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $16.06. 71,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,858. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.14.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
