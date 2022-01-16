Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) Short Interest Down 52.4% in December

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 363,400 shares, a decrease of 52.4% from the December 15th total of 764,100 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:IINN traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,586. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $9.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47.
Separately, Aegis increased their price target on shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.
Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Company Profile
Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is a specialty medical device company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of proprietary respiratory support technology. Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is based in RA’ANANA, Israel.
Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.