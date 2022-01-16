Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) Short Interest Down 52.4% in December

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 363,400 shares, a decrease of 52.4% from the December 15th total of 764,100 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IINN traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,586. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $9.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47.

Separately, Aegis increased their price target on shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.34% of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Company Profile

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is a specialty medical device company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of proprietary respiratory support technology. Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is based in RA’ANANA, Israel.

