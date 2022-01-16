ZIMBOCASH Tops 1-Day Volume of $7,713.00 (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 31.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $25.60 million and approximately $7,713.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 41.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00064271 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00071905 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,326.03 or 0.07730422 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,962.21 or 0.99853667 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00070854 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008256 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

