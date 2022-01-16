Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Reaches Market Cap of $14.50 Million (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.94 or 0.00051155 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $14.50 million and approximately $270,045.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00064466 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00071963 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,317.39 or 0.07735551 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,023.26 or 1.00322516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00071051 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008289 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 660,740 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

