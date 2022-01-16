$238.25 Million in Sales Expected for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) to report $238.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rogers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $236.90 million and the highest is $239.60 million. Rogers reported sales of $210.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Rogers will report full-year sales of $940.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $939.30 million to $942.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rogers.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). Rogers had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CJS Securities cut shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.20.

ROG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.36. The company had a trading volume of 179,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,879. Rogers has a 52 week low of $155.42 and a 52 week high of $274.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $271.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.56.

In related news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $836,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Rogers by 257.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 215,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,108,000 after purchasing an additional 154,845 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Rogers by 8.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 981,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,971,000 after purchasing an additional 77,810 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Rogers by 29.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,054,000 after purchasing an additional 65,469 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Rogers during the third quarter worth $8,394,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,051,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $412,037,000 after buying an additional 33,542 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

