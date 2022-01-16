Brokerages Set Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Price Target at $2.98

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.42.

ELOX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

In related news, CFO Daniel E. Geffken purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,444 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 242.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ELOX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,742. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.63. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $4.98.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts predict that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

