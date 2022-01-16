Zacks: Analysts Expect Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) will announce earnings per share of $1.02 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Altus Midstream’s earnings. Altus Midstream posted earnings per share of ($5.58) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altus Midstream will report full-year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.20 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Altus Midstream.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.55 million during the quarter. Altus Midstream had a net margin of 69.18% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altus Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Altus Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ ALTM traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.77. The stock had a trading volume of 47,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,253. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.03 and a 200 day moving average of $66.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 3.51. Altus Midstream has a 52-week low of $45.79 and a 52-week high of $91.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Altus Midstream by 323.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,381,000 after purchasing an additional 162,760 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,153,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 497.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 45,767 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,901,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

