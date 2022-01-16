Short Interest in Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) Drops By 55.6%

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 431,700 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the December 15th total of 972,900 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Muscle Maker by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Muscle Maker in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Muscle Maker by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 17,557 shares in the last quarter. 8.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Muscle Maker alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GRIL traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.55. 908,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,621. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10. Muscle Maker has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $3.70.

Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.35 million for the quarter. Muscle Maker had a negative net margin of 90.81% and a negative return on equity of 93.88%.

About Muscle Maker

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing healthy-inspired, made-to-order lean, and protein-based meals, including chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburger, wrap, and flat bread, as well as entrÃ©e salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Muscle Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Muscle Maker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.