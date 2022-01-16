Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Short Interest Down 54.8% in December

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 54.8% from the December 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the 3rd quarter worth $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FORTY traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.20. 7,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,401. Formula Systems has a 1-year low of $79.25 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.06 and a 200 day moving average of $103.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $586.26 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 4.55%.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

