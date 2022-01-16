Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Drops By 64.1%

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,600 shares, a decline of 64.1% from the December 15th total of 449,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 13,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,485,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 45.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 12,118 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 19,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 264.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 74,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 53,958 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.89. 81,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,296. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $28.33 and a 1-year high of $36.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%.

