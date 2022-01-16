Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.41.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TCEHY. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tencent in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tencent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Tencent from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

TCEHY traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $60.67. 5,770,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,500,277. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.54. Tencent has a 52-week low of $53.47 and a 52-week high of $99.40. The company has a market cap of $582.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.07). Tencent had a net margin of 34.36% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tencent will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

