Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KNRRY. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Nord/LB raised shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 15th.

OTCMKTS KNRRY traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.83. 28,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,650. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $35.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.24.

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

