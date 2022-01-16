Thingschain (TIC) Trading Up 33.5% Over Last 7 Days

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded up 27.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 16th. In the last week, Thingschain has traded up 33.5% against the dollar. One Thingschain coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Thingschain has a market capitalization of $34,228.93 and approximately $17.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,017.50 or 1.00309079 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00099104 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007047 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00032770 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00036459 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.12 or 0.00737134 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Thingschain Coin Profile

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Thingschain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

