First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a drop of 62.1% from the December 15th total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGR traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.90. The stock had a trading volume of 10,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,060. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 12-month low of $37.47 and a 12-month high of $45.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.316 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEGR. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 115.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 66.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

