First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a drop of 62.1% from the December 15th total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:LEGR traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.90. The stock had a trading volume of 10,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,060. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 12-month low of $37.47 and a 12-month high of $45.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.21.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.316 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.
