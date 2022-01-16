Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Short Interest Down 74.5% in December

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 74.5% from the December 15th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,866,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 147,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 17,871 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 217,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 92,357 shares during the period.

Get Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF alerts:

KBWD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.85. 85,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,012. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average is $20.57. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $21.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. This is a boost from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.