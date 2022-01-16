InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI) Short Interest Update

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPVI remained flat at $$9.71 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 55,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,320. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

