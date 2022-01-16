Phantasma Energy Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 16th. Phantasma Energy has a market cap of $11.83 million and $115,579.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00064650 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00072137 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.21 or 0.07769191 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00071292 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,048.15 or 1.00188143 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00008298 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Coin Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 71,072,572 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

