BeatzCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $13.00 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One BeatzCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $773,155.33 and approximately $13.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BeatzCoin has traded up 25.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000954 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00054877 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BTZC is a coin. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,570,576,865 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

