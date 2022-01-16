$0.07 EPS Expected for ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) to announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ATN International’s earnings. ATN International reported earnings per share of ($0.78) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 109%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATN International will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.27). ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $166.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised ATN International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

In other ATN International news, major shareholder Cornelius B. Prior, Jr. sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 12.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after purchasing an additional 23,324 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ATN International during the third quarter valued at $740,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 132.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of ATN International during the second quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in ATN International in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATNI traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.77. 97,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. ATN International has a 1 year low of $37.51 and a 1 year high of $52.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. ATN International’s payout ratio is -56.20%.

ATN International

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

