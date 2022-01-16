Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Will Post Earnings of $3.25 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) will announce $3.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.47. Chubb posted earnings of $3.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year earnings of $11.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.15 to $12.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $14.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.95 to $14.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chubb.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS.

CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.19.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $196.26. 1,662,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,751. Chubb has a 12-month low of $144.00 and a 12-month high of $201.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,021,000 after buying an additional 2,437,677 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,969,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 806,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,761,000 after purchasing an additional 468,358 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Chubb by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,888,607,000 after purchasing an additional 364,428 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,847,000 after purchasing an additional 358,034 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chubb (CB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.