Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Receives C$15.05 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.23.

Several research firms have weighed in on ERF. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.26 per share, with a total value of C$61,282.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 304,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,736,388.05.

TSE ERF traded up C$0.81 on Tuesday, reaching C$14.99. 2,514,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,776. Enerplus has a 12 month low of C$3.94 and a 12 month high of C$15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.28. The stock has a market cap of C$3.82 billion and a PE ratio of -26.63.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$452.27 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.5499999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently -25.04%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

