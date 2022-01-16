First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 55.4% from the December 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

NASDAQ FFWM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.56. The stock had a trading volume of 145,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,991. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $29.41. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $89.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in First Foundation by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,023,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,566,000 after purchasing an additional 416,375 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Foundation by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,435,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in First Foundation by 1.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,598,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,043,000 after buying an additional 23,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in First Foundation by 19.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,978,000 after buying an additional 190,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in First Foundation by 1.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,096,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,828,000 after buying an additional 11,023 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FFWM. B. Riley raised their price target on First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

