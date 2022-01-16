iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 426,100 shares, a drop of 68.9% from the December 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 386,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
NASDAQ:EMXC traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $62.21. 442,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,013. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52 week low of $56.82 and a 52 week high of $63.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.28.
The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.
