iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 426,100 shares, a drop of 68.9% from the December 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 386,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ:EMXC traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $62.21. 442,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,013. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52 week low of $56.82 and a 52 week high of $63.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.28.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Campion Asset Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $433,000.

