Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Short Interest Down 61.0% in December

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a drop of 61.0% from the December 15th total of 134,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently commented on DYNT. TheStreet raised shares of Dynatronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYNT. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Dynatronics in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatronics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 719,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatronics in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dynatronics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DYNT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 114,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.54. Dynatronics has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $2.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of -0.20.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter. Dynatronics had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 18.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dynatronics will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.