PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.52.

PPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Vertical Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14,390 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded down $3.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.00. 1,478,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,827. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $132.10 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.28. The firm has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.18.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

