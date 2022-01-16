Quantis Network Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 16th. Quantis Network has a market capitalization of $17,092.11 and approximately $13.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quantis Network has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantis Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00064650 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00072137 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.21 or 0.07769191 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00071292 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,048.15 or 1.00188143 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00008298 BTC.

Quantis Network Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.