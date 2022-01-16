Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,458.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Constellation Software stock traded down $19.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,696.95. 4,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.33 and a beta of 0.95. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of $1,200.45 and a 12 month high of $1,919.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,749.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,691.45.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $10.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 57.94%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

