Origin Dollar Trading 0% Higher This Week (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 16th. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $278.41 million and $317,336.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00064799 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00072743 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,349.14 or 0.07776351 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00071291 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,114.30 or 1.00106984 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008254 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 279,025,891 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

