Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2,173.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Shopify to C$2,168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$1,650.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2,224.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2,164.70, for a total value of C$1,103,996.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445 shares in the company, valued at C$963,291.30. Also, Director Colleen Johnston sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2,164.70, for a total value of C$400,469.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 939 shares in the company, valued at C$2,032,652.88.

Shares of TSE SHOP traded up C$49.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$1,382.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,886. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1,810.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1,839.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$173.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 12.95 and a current ratio of 13.97. Shopify has a 1-year low of C$1,248.55 and a 1-year high of C$2,228.73.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

