ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Short Interest Update

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,800 shares, a growth of 148.4% from the December 15th total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 388,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

PRKR stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.95. 167,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,969. ParkerVision has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $72.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.73.

ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter.

ParkerVision, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of radio frequency technologies for use in wireless communication products. The firm offers demodulator, modulator, op amps, low noise amplifier, power management, transceiver, CDMA cellular chipset. The company was founded by Jeffrey L.

