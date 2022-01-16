Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a growth of 150.4% from the December 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 734,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RCRUY stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.61. 325,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,712. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average is $11.85. Recruit has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $14.39.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated human resource services. It operates through the following business segments: Human Resources (HR) Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment offers platforms for job searching such as Indeed and Glassdoor. The Media & Solutions segment provides marketing and human resource services.

