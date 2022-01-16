Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 155.4% from the December 15th total of 403,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 13.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TKAT traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,728,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,575. Takung Art has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $74.11.
Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter. Takung Art had a negative return on equity of 105.51% and a negative net margin of 171.42%.
About Takung Art
Takung Art Co, Ltd. Operates international online trading platform that provides state-of-the-art and convenient services for various types of artworks. The firm provides a way for art collectors and investors to acquire shared ownership in Asian and other fine art – including paintings, calligraphies, jewellery and precious gems.
