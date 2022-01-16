Reviewing USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) and IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC)

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) and IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares USANA Health Sciences and IM Cannabis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USANA Health Sciences $1.13 billion 1.74 $124.66 million $6.55 15.46 IM Cannabis $11.86 million 16.38 -$21.42 million ($0.76) -3.75

USANA Health Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than IM Cannabis. IM Cannabis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than USANA Health Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.8% of USANA Health Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of IM Cannabis shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of USANA Health Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of IM Cannabis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares USANA Health Sciences and IM Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USANA Health Sciences 11.05% 32.68% 22.67% IM Cannabis -60.79% -19.57% -14.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for USANA Health Sciences and IM Cannabis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score USANA Health Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 IM Cannabis 0 0 3 0 3.00

USANA Health Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $124.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.47%. IM Cannabis has a consensus price target of $8.42, suggesting a potential upside of 195.32%. Given IM Cannabis’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IM Cannabis is more favorable than USANA Health Sciences.

Summary

USANA Health Sciences beats IM Cannabis on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group. The Optimizers Nutritionals category consists of targeted supplements that support cardiovascular health, skeletal and structural health, and digestive health. The Foods Nutritionals category includes low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products that provide optimal macro-nutrition. The Personal Care and Skincare includes science-based personal care products and Celavive. The All Others includes materials and online tools that are designed to assist Associates in building their businesses and in marketing products. The firm’s brand include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W. Wentz in September 1992 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

About IM Cannabis

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

