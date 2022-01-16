Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC)

Equities researchers at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exelon from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

Shares of Exelon stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $56.24. 7,398,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,619,024. Exelon has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $58.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.66 and a 200 day moving average of $50.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.50.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,354,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,139,000 after buying an additional 630,026 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,270,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,565,000 after purchasing an additional 724,918 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933,198 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,772,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,585,000 after purchasing an additional 177,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,536,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,723,000 after purchasing an additional 484,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

