Hemenway Trust Co LLC Buys 3,597 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for 3.6% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Analog Devices worth $35,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.74.

ADI stock opened at $172.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.48. The stock has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.25 and a 1 year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.80%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,112. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

