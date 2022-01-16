Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,900 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the December 15th total of 304,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE CPK traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.91. The company had a trading volume of 36,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,780. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.50. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52-week low of $99.64 and a 52-week high of $146.30.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter worth $36,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 49.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

