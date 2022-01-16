Short Interest in TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Drops By 44.4%

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the December 15th total of 85,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 704,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
GRAMF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 185,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,708. TPCO has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.23.
About TPCO
