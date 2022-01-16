Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Hits Market Cap of $224.40 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 16th. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00002794 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $224.40 million and $1.52 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000559 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003240 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00016990 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00010522 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.