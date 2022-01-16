$1.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will announce $1.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hubbell’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. Hubbell posted sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full year sales of $4.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 10.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 60.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 64.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hubbell stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $200.05. The company had a trading volume of 452,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,629. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.72 and its 200-day moving average is $197.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.77. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $149.07 and a fifty-two week high of $212.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 63.44%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

