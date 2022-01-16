BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. William Blair downgraded shares of BeyondSpring from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

BYSI stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.88. The stock had a trading volume of 546,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,870. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.87. BeyondSpring has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $151.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.86.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.11. BeyondSpring had a negative net margin of 6,057.17% and a negative return on equity of 118.78%. As a group, analysts predict that BeyondSpring will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYSI. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in BeyondSpring by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BeyondSpring by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in BeyondSpring by 3,629.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in BeyondSpring by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.38% of the company’s stock.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

