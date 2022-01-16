Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.64 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) will report sales of $185.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $186.00 million and the lowest is $185.31 million. Coupa Software reported sales of $163.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full year sales of $717.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $717.49 million to $718.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $869.70 million, with estimates ranging from $859.54 million to $881.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COUP shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.05.

NASDAQ:COUP traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.44. 1,372,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641,240. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $134.00 and a 12-month high of $377.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $461,705.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.51, for a total transaction of $11,125,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,695 shares of company stock worth $26,568,973 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 5.0% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 11.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 49.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 39.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 5.5% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

